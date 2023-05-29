Lisk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $118.32 million and $1.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,530,887 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

