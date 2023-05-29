Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $318.06

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.64 million and $318.06 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,986,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,921,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295926 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
