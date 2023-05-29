Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,083,000 after buying an additional 600,149 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

LOW stock traded up $5.48 on Monday, reaching $206.52. 3,072,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average of $204.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

