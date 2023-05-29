Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.402 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.30.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

