Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MSGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

