Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Invests $18.71 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,708,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 7.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $522.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.