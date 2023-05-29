Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.2% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.21. 26,135,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $535.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.