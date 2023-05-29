Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 281,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,890. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.