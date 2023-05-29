Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. 7,997,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

