Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.48. 4,009,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,084. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

