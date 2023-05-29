Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,331. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

