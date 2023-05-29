Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

