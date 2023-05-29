Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 0.7 %

AGCO traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.36. The company had a trading volume of 492,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,767. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.