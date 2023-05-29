Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.