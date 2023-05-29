Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,545. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.