Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM remained flat at $399.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 340,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.39 and a 200-day moving average of $357.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

