Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

