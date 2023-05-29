Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Materion Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

