Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Maximus worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maximus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $493,989,000 after buying an additional 566,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maximus Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

