McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116,487 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.29% of McDonald’s worth $563,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,283,000 after acquiring an additional 172,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.04. 2,148,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,337. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.24. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

