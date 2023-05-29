McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $30.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

MCK stock opened at $387.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.77.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,297,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

