Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

