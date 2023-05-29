Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133,658 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVLU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

