Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 228,902 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,902 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $50,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 16,697.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 123,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.08. 121,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

