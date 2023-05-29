Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VTI traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. The stock has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

