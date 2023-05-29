Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 10.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,294. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

