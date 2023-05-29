Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,512,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

