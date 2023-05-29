Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,336,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $176,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 219,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,935. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

