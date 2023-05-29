Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 938.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,618 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

