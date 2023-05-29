Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.87. 524,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,077. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.