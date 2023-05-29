Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.67. 1,714,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.