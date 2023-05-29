Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 2% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $302,718.27 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

