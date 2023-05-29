Metal Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $70.35 million and $9.77 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

