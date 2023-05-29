Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) Insider Purchases A$360,000.00 in Stock

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Tunks acquired 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($240,000.00).

Meteoric Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Brazil, Canada, Western Australia, and Northern Territory. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, diamond, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Palm Springs gold project, which covers an area of approximately 12,500 ha located in Western Australia; the Juruena project located in Brazil; Novo Astro gold project that covers 15 square kilometers situated in Brazil; and the Warrego North IOCG project located in the Northern Territory.

