MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INKT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at MiNK Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 350,954 shares of company stock worth $362,492 in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INKT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,864. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.61.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

