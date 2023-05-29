MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INKT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 350,954 shares of company stock worth $362,492 in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of INKT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,864. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.61.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
