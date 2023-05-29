Mizuho Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $18.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

