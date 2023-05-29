Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Modiv Stock Down 0.9 %
MDV opened at $14.83 on Monday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of -98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.15.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Modiv
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDV shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.