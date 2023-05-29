Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Modiv Stock Down 0.9 %

MDV opened at $14.83 on Monday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of -98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.15.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDV shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

