Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073. 24.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after buying an additional 129,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 129,427 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $9,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.83. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,556. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

