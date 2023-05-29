MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.22.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 0.5 %

MDB opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.