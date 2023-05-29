Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $184.22 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $184.22 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,385,120 coins and its circulating supply is 644,825,756 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.