Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $183.67 million and $2.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,420,152 coins and its circulating supply is 644,850,467 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

