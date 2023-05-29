Moonriver Price Hits $6.54 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.54 or 0.00023550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,813,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,964,337 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

