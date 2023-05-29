M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.74.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.60. 1,008,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.