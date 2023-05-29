M&T Bank Corp Acquires 136,461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

