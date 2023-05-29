M&T Bank Corp Buys 160,431 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 9,723.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,431 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 2.01% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $39,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.18. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $374.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.08.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

