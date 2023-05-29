M&T Bank Corp Buys 188,395 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,395 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $56,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,287 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

