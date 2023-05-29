M&T Bank Corp Has $110.67 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $110,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,107,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,678,000 after purchasing an additional 477,719 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,158,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160,028 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 249,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. 4,056,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

