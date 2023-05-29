M&T Bank Corp Has $234.73 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,157 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $234,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

