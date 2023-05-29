M&T Bank Corp Has $72.82 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $72,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 27,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 665,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Tower by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $182.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

