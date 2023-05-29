M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $153,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $939,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $49.86. 19,825,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,520,957. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

